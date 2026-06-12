Princess Anne royal mission suffers setback as sad news reaches Palace

Princess Anne's royal mission dealt a big blow after shocking death news reached the Palace.

For the unversed, the Princess Royal, alongside her husband Sir Tim Laurence, will visit Korea from July 13 to July 15, and Thailand from July 16 to July 17.

However, it has been confirmed that Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol of Thailand has passed away at the age of 47 after being in a coma for three years.

The royal figure died on Thursday in a hospital in Bangkok. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul remembered the late Princess for her "commitment to building a society of kindness, justice and equality, which will forever remain as a moral legacy for the nation, a guiding light for generations of Thais."

Now, questions have been raised about the Princess Royal's Thailand tour as the funeral of Princess Bajrakitiyabha will take place in the coming days.

About Princess Anne's Thailand trip, it was confirmed by the Palace earlier that she and Sir Tim Laurence will meet King Vajiralongkorn (Rama X) and Queen Suthida of Thailand.

The royal couple is also expected to pay tribute to Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother of Thailand, who died last year.

If the tour goes as planned, then this will be Princess Anne's fourth royal visit to Thailand. She previously visited the country in 1972, 1979 and 1987.