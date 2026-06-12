The Princess of Wales revealed as 'royal powerhouse' behind public image

The Princess of Wales is widely regarded as one of the most popular members of the Royal Family, admired for her ability to connect with the public.

But a new biography suggests there is far more to Kate than her carefully cultivated "girl-next-door" image.

In her upcoming book Divide & Rule, author Catherine Mayer argues that behind the Princess's approachable public persona lies a highly disciplined and influential figure who has mastered the complexities of royal life.

According to Mayer, the future Queen has spent years carefully shaping her role within the monarchy, balancing public expectations with a determination to maintain control over her image and responsibilities.

While she is often described as "beautiful", "radiant" and "perfect", the author suggests those labels only tell part of the story.

The Princess first came to public attention after photographs emerged of her holidaying with Prince William in 2004.

Her relationship with the future King began at the University of St Andrews, where the pair met as students before embarking on one of the most closely watched romances of modern royal history.

In the years leading up to their engagement in 2010, Catherine endured relentless speculation about her future, earning the unflattering nickname "Waity Katie" from sections of the press.

Yet following her marriage to Prince William at Westminster Abbey in 2011, she gradually transformed into one of the monarchy's most reliable and influential figures.

The author claims that while she is unfailingly cheerful during public engagements, she is also known for being highly focused, strategic and protective of both her family and public role.

The book also explores how the royal landscape changed following the departure of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from frontline royal duties in 2020.

At one time, she appeared poised to share the burden of the monarchy's future with Meghan Markle.

Instead, she has increasingly emerged as one of the institution's central figures, standing alongside Prince William as the couple prepare for their eventual roles as King and Queen.