Ed Sheeran drops music career update during Arizona concert

Ed Sheeran has shared with fans that he plans to take a break from music to 'do the dad thing' for a while during the his current tour.

The Shivers singer, 35, shared the news during the opening date of his North American tour in Glendale, Arizona.

Pausing to chat to the crowd after singing a series of his well known hits, Ed told them that they 'may not see him again for a while'.

Ed said: 'This is gonna be my last time here in a while. I might take some time off once this tour has ended and sort of do the dad thing.

'So if I don't see you for a while, I love you, thank you for coming.'

Ed shares his two children, Lyra, five, and Jupiter, four, with his wife Cherry Seaborn, who he married in January 2019 after first meeting as children.

The star has been away from his family for most of the year already, beginning his tour in New Zealand in January before performing in Australia and South America.

Ed will play his show across North America for the next five months, concluding the long run of performances in Tampa, Florida, on November 7.

Last month Ed shared with his fans that he had decided to leave his record label after 15 years.