Olivia Rodrigo joins Gwen Stefani on stage at No Doubt's final concert

No Doubt’s final concert becomes more special with a surprise guest appearance from Olivia Rodrigo.

On Saturday, June 13, the Drivers License hitmaker joined Gwen Stefani and her other band members on stage at Sphere at The Venetian.

The rock band marked the conclusion of their 18-show residency run, which initially opened on Wednesday, May 6, with a Rodrigo moment, sending the live audience into an absolute frenzy.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 14, the Happier songstress shared a few glimpses from the farewell concert.

She also showed off her concert day outfit, which featured a No Doubt cap and a yellow tee paired with black and white striped mini skirt.

Moreover, according to a fan-captured video making rounds on social media the Deja Vu singer was seen hugging Gwen, 56, on the stage.

The 23-year-old pop star was holding a poster which read, “I’m just a girl who wants the last hug at the last show.”

“This is my homie,” the Voice judge told the crowd while pointing towards The Cure songstress.

Olivia took the mic and shouted, “No Doubt !! best band in the world,” before saying “I love you so much” and running towards the Just A Girl hitmaker.

The Rich Girl vocalist then thanked the younger artist for gracing her concert before saying, “Olivia Rodrigo we love you.”

For the unversed, No Doubt just wrapped up the exclusive run of shows, marking the band's first extended series of performances together in nearly 14 years.