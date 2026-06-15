Karachi likely to receive rain as PMD forecasts nationwide showers

Motorists drive during heavy rainfall in Karachi. — Online/File

Strong windstorms may damage weak structures: PMD.

Met Office warns of landslides in KP, GB and Kashmir.

Tourists advised to avoid unnecessary travel: Met Office.



The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread rain with thunderstorms and windstorms in parts of the country, including Karachi, from June 16 to 20.

In an advisory issued on Monday, the Met Office said that a westerly wave is likely to approach the upper parts of the country on June 16 and persist until June 20.

Moist currents from the Arabian Sea are also expected to penetrate upper and central parts of the country from June 16, resulting in widespread weather activity, it added.

According to the Met Office, scattered dust storms, windstorms and rain with thunderstorms, accompanied by isolated heavy rainfall and hailstorms, are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin from June 16 to 20.

Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Pakpattan, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Noorpur Thal, Bhakkar, Layyah, Mianwali, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Kot Addu are also expected to experience the weather activity during the forecast period.

In Sindh, dust storms, windstorms and rain-thunderstorms are likely in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Dadu, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur and Shaheed Benazirabad from June 16 to 20.

Karachi and its surrounding areas are likely to experience dust storms accompanied by light rain during the forecast period.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected to witness scattered dust storms, windstorms and rain with thunderstorms, accompanied by isolated heavy falls and hailstorms, in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Bajaur, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Mohmand, Khyber, North and South Waziristan, Orakzai, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Hangu and Kurram from June 16 to 20 with occasional gaps.

In Balochistan, dust storms, windstorms and rain with thunderstorms, along with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms, are likely in Zhob, Sherani, Ziarat, Kohlu, Naseerabad, Quetta, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Harnai, Sibbi, Barkhan, Khuzdar and Dera Bugti during the forecast period.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, scattered rain, wind and thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are expected in Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur from June 16-22.

Gilgit-Baltistan is also likely to receive rain with thunderstorms in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar districts from June 18 to 22 with occasional gaps.

The Met Office warned that strong windstorms, hailstorms and lightning may damage weak structures, including solar panels, electric poles and billboards.

It further cautioned that landslides may occur in vulnerable areas of upper KP, GB and Kashmir from June 16 to 21.

The department also warned that heavy rainfall may cause urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore and Faisalabad.

It advised farmers to manage their crops according to prevailing weather conditions, while urging tourists and travelers to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during the forecast period.