Four terrorists killed as forces foil attack on South Waziristan checkpost: ISPR

This image shows security forces targeting terrorists who attempted an attack on a checkpost in South Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, July 25, 2026. — Screengrab via ISPR

Forces destroy explosive-laden vehicle outside post's perimeters.

Suicide bomber among killed India-backed terrorists: ISPR.

Operation culminates with no casualty on forces' side: ISPR.

Four Indian-sponsored Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists, including a suicide bomber, were killed after security forces foiled an attempted attack on security forces' checkpost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's South Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to the military's media wing, the terrorists sought to breach the checkpost security; however, their nefarious designs were checked and decisively foiled by the vigilant and resolute response of security forces.

"The attackers' explosive-laden vehicle was successfully engaged and destroyed outside the perimeters of post killing one suicide bomber in it, which failed to cause any damage," read the communique.

Security personnel engaged the remaining intruders, forcing three terrorists in a nearby compound, who were later neutralised in a deliberate clearance operation with precision, the ISPR said.

The operation culminated without any casualty on security forces' side, it added.

Security forces began a sanitisation operation to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area, the ISPR said, adding that relentless counterterrorism campaign under vision "Azm e Istehkam" will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

The incident occurred a day after security forces killed 12 militants in response to a terrorist attack on a joint police checkpost in KP's Tank district.

The attack took place on the night between July 23 and 24 when militants attempted to breach the security of the check post; however, their attempt was thwarted by the swift response of security forces, the ISRP said on Friday.

The ISPR said troops engaged the fleeing militants and killed 12 of them during the operation. After failing to achieve their objective, the attackers rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the check post.

The resulting blast caused severe damage to the check post infrastructure and led to the martyrdom of 15 people, including 12 military personnel, two policemen and one government official from the ex forest department.

Pakistan witnessed a surge in terror activities, particularly in its KP and Balochistan provinces, since 2021, when the Afghan Taliban came into power.

In response to cross-border terrorist attacks from Afghanistan, Pakistan had launched "Operation Ghazab lil-Haq" in February this year.