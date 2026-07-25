NDMA sounds alarm over flood threat as monsoon rains swell rivers nationwide

A view of the Chenab River as floodwater spreads across the river channel and inundates the adjoining banks following a rise in the water level, July 24, 2026. — APP

NDMA warns of urban flooding risks in several parts of Punjab.

Urges motorists to check road conditions before setting out.

NDMA advises citizens not to stop near riverbanks, steep slopes.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday warned of rising flood risks across several parts of Pakistan as monsoon rains continue to swell rivers and streams.

According to the NDMA's National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC), medium-level flooding has been reported at key points along the Chenab River while flash flood threats loom over northern Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan during the next 24 to 48 hours.

Medium-level flooding was recorded at Khanki, Qadirabad and Chiniot Bridge on the Chenab River, while the Palkhu Nala at Wazirabad was also flowing at medium flood level, it said.

Low-level flooding persists at Kalabagh, Chashma and Taunsa on the Indus River, Marala and Trimmu on the Chenab River, Balloki and Sidhnai on the Ravi River, and Nowshera on the Kabul River.

Low flood conditions were also reported at Nala Aik and Palkhu Nala Cantonment Bridge.

The NDMA said that water flows in the Chenab River were expected to increase further during the next 24 hours at Marala, Khanki, Qadirabad and Chiniot Bridge.

Water levels at Trimmu Barrage are also likely to rise to medium flood level during the same period.

The authority warned of possible flash floods in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, seasonal streams in KP and parts of northern Balochistan over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Urban flooding risks have also been forecast for Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Jhang, Multan, Hafizabad and Lahore as heavy monsoon rains continue.

The NDMA advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel to flood-affected areas and urged motorists to check weather forecasts and road conditions before setting out.

It directed all relevant departments to maintain continuous monitoring of vulnerable locations, keep emergency response teams on standby and ensure immediate restoration of roads in case of closures.

The authority also cautioned that landslides, debris flows and sudden flash floods remained a major threat in mountainous regions during the monsoon season.

It advised citizens not to stop near riverbanks, steep slopes or narrow mountain passages vulnerable to rockfalls and landslides.

People have also been urged not to cross flooded roads, streams or fast-moving water on foot or in vehicles, warning that even shallow flowing water can sweep away people and vehicles.