Centre vows 'every possible support' for Balochistan against terrorism

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti (left) and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi co-chair a meeting on Balochistan's law and order situation in Quetta, July 25, 2026. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

Naqvi, CM Bugti vow to ensure lasting peace across province.

Centre, Balochistan moving forward with complete unity: Naqvi.

Balochistan CM says state's writ to be enforced at all costs.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday affirmed that the federal government would continue extending every possible support to ensure sustainable peace in Balochistan, terming a coordinated operational approach "indispensable" in the fight against terrorism.

The security czar made the remarks while co-chairing a high-level meeting with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti in Quetta to review the province's law and order situation.

During the meeting, the two officials reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening security and ensuring lasting peace across the province.

The meeting comes as security operations are underway against foreign-backed proxies amid a sharp spike in terrorist attacks in the province.

According to a Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) report, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan were the epicentres of violence during the second quarter of 2026.

Jointly, they accounted for almost 96% of all violence-linked fatalities, with over 61% (475) recorded in KP and 34% (265) in Balochistan.

During today's meeting, CM Bugti provided a detailed briefing on the overall security environment in the province, ongoing counterterrorism measures, and the government's future strategy for maintaining peace and stability.

The meeting decided to further enhance the professional capacity of the Balochistan Counter Terrorism Force (CTF) and the provincial police.

Participants also agreed to accelerate progress on previously approved measures aimed at strengthening the police force.

The interior ministry assured the Balochistan government of its full cooperation in providing the resources required to improve the province's security infrastructure.

Interior Minister Naqvi said that the federal government would continue extending every possible support to ensure sustainable peace in Balochistan.

He emphasised that the immediate and effective implementation of the province's peace restoration master plan was the need of the hour.

Naqvi also stressed that the government's security strategy should benefit from the experience and expertise of former Balochistan police chiefs, saying that modern technology, enhanced intelligence capabilities, and a coordinated operational approach were indispensable in the fight against terrorism.

According to the security czar, the federal and provincial governments were moving forward with complete unity and coordination to establish lasting peace.

He asserted that collective efforts would strengthen the state's ability to counter evolving security challenges.

'State's writ to be enforced'

The Balochistan chief executive reaffirmed the provincial government's resolve to remain ahead of terrorist elements on every front, saying that no pressure would deter the state's campaign against terrorism.

He said the writ of the state would be enforced at all costs and that there would be no space for terrorists in Balochistan.

CM Bugti maintained that creating opportunities for young people through education, skills development, employment, and positive engagement remained one of the government's highest priorities.

The chief minister added that promoting meritocracy was essential to restoring the confidence of the youth and ensuring equal opportunities for their advancement.

He emphasised that peace, development, and prosperity were closely interconnected and pledged that the provincial government would continue making simultaneous progress on both security and development.

The implementation of peace initiatives and development projects across Balochistan would be further accelerated with the continued support of the federal government, he concluded.