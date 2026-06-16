Princess Kate shares emotional letter about children after upsetting event

Princess Kate, who is known for her ample work on early years of childhood and being a protective mother to George, Charlotte, and Louis, shared a strong message for children.

The Princess of Wales underwent cancer treatment in 2024 and has continued to recover from its affects. However, as the royal made her full comeback to royal duties, she seems to be more protective and empathetic towards children’s wellbeing.

She was most recently seen sending icy glares at protestors who yelled slogans during Trooping the Colour on Saturday, as she and the children passed them by.

Following her Garter Day appearance, Kate penned an emotional letter in which she stressed how every childhood “deserves to be rich in joy, love and shared memories”.

“As patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices and Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice, I have been privileged to see first-hand how children’s hospices make this possible for babies, children and young people living with serious illness,” she added.

She emphasised how the hospices are “joyful and nurturing environments where children can simply be children; to play, explore, express themselves and connect with others” despite the nature of their illness.

Moreover, the families can find “compassionate and restorative space to breathe, be together, and find strength in a community that understands their journey”.

This was not only a reflection of Kate’s instincts as a mother but also of her experience with hospitals and treatments which also has a big impact on one’s mental health.

The future Queen concluded her message with an invitation to celebrate Children’s Hospice Week and “recognise the profound, life-changing impact of the culture of care they are working to create”.