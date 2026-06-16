Kate Middleton holds breath as Harry, Meghan explosive plan rocks Palace

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's shocking UK plan is not sitting well with the royals, especially the Prince and Princess of Wales.

There are high "chances" of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's much-awaited joint return to the United Kingdom for the promotional events of the Invictus Games, set to take place in Birmingham in 2027.

An insider told Heat World that the couple, if they return, would also come with a Netflix camera crew to mark their territory in the country they left in 2020.

However, this time, the focus will be on the Invictus Games and their philanthropic projects.

But their plan rocked the palace, and concerns sparked in the royal circles about potential new controversy.

"The idea that they could be bringing a film crew with them when they come to the UK has come as a very unwelcome surprise," an insider shared.

The future King sees Harry and Meghan's alleged plan as a "personal attack." William is "shocked" with this update, as he was under the impression that the Sussexes are now building their life away from the royal family.

On the other hand, "Kate doesn’t really understand why Harry and Meghan work with companies like Netflix. So much has been said publicly already. Her feeling is very much, 'How could they do this all over again?'"

It is important to note that no confirmation about Harry and Meghan's UK visit has been made by their team.