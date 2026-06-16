PCB opts against disclosing players' categories in central contracts

Pakistan players celebrate their win over Bangladesh in the Super Four match of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 25, 2025. — AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to keep players' categories under its revamped central contracts' structure confidential after introducing a new grading system on Monday.

The cricket board, in a statement earlier this week, confirmed that it was moving away from the traditional category-based grading system of A, B, C and D contracts and replacing it with a format-specific model built around five distinct player tracks.

As per the newly-introduced structure, Track AB will feature players capable of performing in both Test and ODI cricket, Track A has been reserved for red-ball specialists, while Track BC will be covering ODIs and T20 Internationals.

Furthermore, Track C has been introduced for T20 specialists and franchise-focused players, whereas Track D is a development pathway aligned with the National Cricket Academy system.

However, unlike usual practice, the category in which a player has been slotted will not be disclosed by the cricket board in upcoming central contracts, as it terms the distribution a selection matter and not a fixed public figure, adding that it would be reviewed each cycle, according to a document.

"The board will not be disclosing how many contracts sit within each track. The number and distribution of contracts is a selection matter, reviewed each cycle, and not a fixed public figure," a paragraph in the document read.

Meanwhile, sources said that the centrally contracted players will be bound to play a certain number of First-class, List-A and T20 matches depending on their respective tracks in line with the cricket board's decision to mandate domestic cricket.

The sources further suggested that the PCB has informed the players regarding the number of domestic matches they must play, which is expected to be around five first-class and 10 List-A matches.

Consequently, the centrally contracted players have been instructed to remain available for domestic cricket when there are no international assignments, insiders added.

Notably, despite the implementation of the format-specific model, centrally contracted players will be eligible for all three formats, and thus, a cricketer from any track could be added to the team if needed.