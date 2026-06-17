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Messi reveals real reason for his emotional world Cup moment—here's why

Argentina clashes with Austria on Monday, June 22

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 17, 2026

Messi reveals real reason for his emotional world Cup moment—heres why
Messi reveals real reason for his emotional world Cup moment—here's why

Lionel Messi broke his silence after scoring his first World Cup hat-trick against Algeria on Tuesday, June 16.

The soccer G.O.A.T. opened up about why he broke into tears during his stunning hat-trick moment that tied him with Miroslab Klose.

Messi’s hat-trick led Argentina to take 3-0 win over Algeria in the opener of World Cup 2026.

The emotional moment came when other Argentine players scattered; Messi was then seen wiping away tears on his jersey before play resumed.

Messi opened his scoring sheet in the 17th-minute with a stunning strike from just outside the penalty area.

The 38-year-old Argentine icon explained the emotion has nothing to do with on-pitch exploits.

“Honestly, completely unrelated to the sport, I went through some difficult, complicated days,” said Messi in a postgame interview.

“I’m grateful to the entire delegation, to my teammates. They were always there for me, as always.

“They gave me a lot of strength to get through this, and that’s all.”

The battle for the golden boot has just begun, with Messi and Mbappe eye-to-eye now.

Messi will have an opportunity in hand on Monday, June 22, when Argentina clashes with Austria.

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