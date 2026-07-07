Nigel Farage quits as MP, declares war on UK establishment

Reform United Kingdom (UK) leader Nigel Farage has resigned as a member of British parliament (MP) during his “future in public life” statement on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.

The 62-year-old politician has announced plans to contest in the “people versus the establishment” by-election in the Clacton-on-Sea, adding that this will give voters in his constituency a chance to stick two fingers up to the establishment.

This comes after the now former-MP faced intense scrutiny over a series of donation scandals. Farage insisted that he has done nothing wrong, adding, “I will fight to continue the political revolution that Reform has started.”

He described the allegations against him as outright lies while accusing the establishment of using foul means to beat Reform UK. Farage maintained that he had broken no law in any way or misused any public money.

The politician expressed severe anger over the media outlets "harassing his family”. He said: “I will not tolerate the intimidation of my family.”

Reports suggest that the series of donation scandals involve funding from long-time ally convicted criminal George Cottrell for security and staffing a year before Farage got elected into public office.

The Reform UK leader was already under investigation for a $6.69 million gift received from crypto-billionaire Christopher Harborne.