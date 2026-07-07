Senator Mitch McConnell has been hospitalised for more than three weeks but his office has provided few details about his condition, creating uncertainty about whether the former Senate Republican leader will return to Congress.

The 84-year-old was admitted to a Washington hospital on June 14. His office, however, only issued brief statements.

The most recent statement was issued on Thursday, June 30, saying the senator “continues to improve” and “appreciates the outpouring of support.”

Audio recordings of emergency calls show that the person under cardiac arrest at McConnell's Capitol Hill townhouse had CPR done on him. There is no mention of McConnell in the recording, although the house address corresponds to McConnell's address.

McConnell's absence has become significant for the Senate Republicans, who have a slim majority. McConnell has not been voting in the senate since June 11 and missed an important June 23 vote on a resolution ordering troops withdrawal from Iran. The resolution was passed without McConnell and Senator David McCormick, four Republicans defying their own party.

His extended hospitalisation has raised concerns over his return to Senate. Conservative activit Laura Loomer posted that McConnell’s condition is worse than expected and he is “not coming back.” Others have urged caution, noting dispatch audio reflected a dispatcher’s supposition rather than a confirmed diagnosis.

If he chooses to resign, then according to a new law passed in Kentucky in 2024, a special election will have to be held since the Democratic governor does not have the authority to appoint his successor.