Quetta acid attack victim to receive specialised care in US: Balochistan govt

A representational image shows a doctor writing a prescription. — AFP/File

CM Bugti approved Dr Mahnoor's treatment abroad: Shahid Rind.

Govt initiated necessary process regarding treatment abroad: Rind.

Says utilising all available resources to ensure best care for victim.



QUETTA: The Balochistan government has decided to send Dr Mahnoor Nasir, who was attacked with acid at a Quetta hospital, to the United States for specialised treatment, an official said on Friday.

Shahid Rind, an assistant to the Balochistan chief minister, said that CM Sarfraz Bugti has approved Dr Mahnoor's treatment abroad, with the provincial government initiating the necessary process for the treatment.

According to Rind, the Chief Minister Secretariat had formally issued a letter to the relevant authorities in this regard.

He added that the victim would continue receiving treatment at a private hospital in Karachi for another week before arrangements for treatment in the US are finalised.

Rind said that the provincial government was utilising all available resources to ensure the affected doctor receives the best possible medical facilities and care.

The female doctor is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi where she was shifted earlier this month after she was attacked with acid at Quetta's Civil Hospital.

Hours after the incident, police said that the suspect involved in the acid attack was killed in an encounter.

Following her shifting to the Karachi hospital, sources said that reconstructive surgeons and eye specialists had completed their assessment of the doctor.

According to sources, Dr Mahnoor sustained burn injuries to her face, abdomen, legs, and right hand.

They said that the victim suffered burns over 13% of her body. While her eyes were also affected by the acid, her eyesight remained intact.

As Dr Mahnoor underwent treatment for her injuries, the Balochistan chief minister announced a civil award for a man who rushed to her help following the acid attack.

In a post on X on July 7, the Balochistan chief minister announced the decision while sharing a picture of hospital staff member Abdul Razzaq Tarakai.

CM Bugti lauded Tarakai as a "precious asset to society" for rushing to the female doctor's help during the attack, saying that "a civil award will be conferred upon Abdul Razzaq Tarakai" for displaying extraordinary courage, humanity, and dedication to duty.