FBI chief Patel meets Naqvi, lauds Pakistan's support in protecting US regional interests

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets FBI Director Kash Patel at agency's headquarters, Washington, United States, July 13, 2026. — X/@FBIDirectorKash

Patel calls Pakistan-FBI partnership critical for future success.

Meeting focuses on cyber investigations at home and abroad.

Visit part of efforts to deepen law enforcement cooperation.

Kash Patel, the director of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), hosted Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the agency's Headquarters, lauding Pakistan's support in protecting US interests in the region.

In a post on X, Patel described the meeting as an honour and said the FBI deeply appreciated Pakistan’s support in protecting US interests in the region.

He said the discussion focused on facilitating resources and specialised training to combat counterterrorism financing and cyber investigations both at home and abroad.

Patel described the partnership between the two countries as critical and expressed optimism about more success ahead in bilateral cooperation.

"Our partnership is critical and we look forward to more success ahead," he wrote.

The interior minister had arrived in Washington last week after representing Pakistan at the United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit 2026 (UNCOPS), which aimed to strengthen cooperation among the police services of UN member states.

The meeting comes at a time when Pakistan and the United States have been seeking to strengthen their security partnership, particularly in the areas of counterterrorism, intelligence sharing and combating financial crimes.

Pakistan, a major non-Nato ally of the United States, has seen its relations with Washington improve since President Donald Trump's return to the White House.

Islamabad has also played a mediatory role in efforts aimed at resolving the recent conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.