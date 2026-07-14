At UNSC, Pakistan condemns Houthi missile attacks on Saudi Arabia

Pakistan's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Usman Jadoon addressing an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the situation in Yemen on July 13, 2026. — X@PakistanUN_NY

Islamabad backs UN-facilitated, Yemeni-led political process.

Pakistan demands release of detained UN personnel.

Envoy reaffirms Islamabad's support for dialogue process.



Pakistan has strongly condemned the Houthi ballistic missile attacks against Saudi Arabia, reaffirming its full solidarity with the Kingdom and unwavering support for its security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Addressing an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the situation in Yemen, Pakistan's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Usman Jadoon said Islamabad remained committed to Yemen's sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity in line with the UN Charter and international law.

Pakistan's condemnation came after Saudi Arabia said on Monday that its coalition forces had intercepted ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis from Yemen towards the Kingdom's southern region.

Saudi Arabia intercepted missiles "launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the southern region," the spokesperson for a Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen said on X.

He urged all concerned parties to resolve differences through dialogue, diplomacy and a firm commitment to de-escalation, saying the Middle East continued to face heightened tensions and multiple interconnected crises.

Ambassador Jadoon stressed that a comprehensive, inclusive and sustainable peace in Yemen could only be achieved through a Yemeni-led and Yemeni-owned political process facilitated by the United Nations and addressing the legitimate aspirations of all Yemenis.

He said the prisoner exchange agreement reached earlier this year had demonstrated that dialogue could produce tangible results even under difficult circumstances, urging all parties to build on that momentum and work towards a durable nationwide ceasefire and an inclusive political settlement.

Highlighting the humanitarian situation, the envoy said the Yemeni people had endured years of conflict, displacement, economic hardship, food insecurity, and the collapse of essential services, warning that any further escalation would undermine prospects for peace and deepen civilian suffering.

Pakistan also strongly condemned the continued arbitrary detention of UN, humanitarian, and diplomatic personnel, as well as the unlawful seizure of UN premises and assets by the Houthis, describing such actions as violations of international law that undermine humanitarian operations.

The ambassador called for the immediate and unconditional release of all detained personnel and urged full respect for the privileges and immunities of UN staff, facilities and assets.

Reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to regional peace, Ambassador Jadoon said Islamabad would continue to support all sincere efforts aimed at promoting dialogue, diplomacy, de-escalation, stability and the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with the UN Charter and international law.