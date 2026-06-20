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ECGB notifies official results for 21 of 24 Gilgit-Baltistan constituencies

Bilawal Bhutto-led PPP emerges as largest party with nine seats followed by PML-N's six and IPP's four

By
Saadat Ali Mujahid
|

Published June 20, 2026

Election official counts votes at a polling station during final phase of GB General Elections 2026. — APP/File
Election official counts votes at a polling station during final phase of GB General Elections 2026. — APP/File
  • ECGB announces GB poll results, issues notification.
  • PPP leads with nine seats in notified results.
  • Final results of three constituencies still pending.

GILGIT: The Election Commission of Gilgit-Baltistan (ECGB) on Friday announced the official results of the elections and issued a notification regarding the successful candidates in 21 of the 24 constituencies.

The Bilawal Bhutto-led party emerged as the largest party with nine seats, followed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with six and the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) with four seats. Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen secured one seat, while an independent candidate also won one seat, according to the notified results.

The ECGB said the results for GBA-9 Skardu-3, GBA-15 Diamer-1 and GBA-17 Diamer-3 will be announced later, while notifications have been issued for the remaining constituencies.

A voter stamps a ballot paper while holding his national identity card at a polling station during the Gilgit-Baltistan General Elections on June 7, 2026. — APP
A voter stamps a ballot paper while holding his national identity card at a polling station during the Gilgit-Baltistan General Elections on June 7, 2026. — APP

According to the notification, PPP's Amjad Hussain won GBA-1 Gilgit-1, PML-N's Hafeezur Rehman secured GBA-2 Gilgit-2, and independent candidate Syed Sohail Abbas was declared successful from GBA-3 Gilgit-3.

PPP's Muhammad Ali Akhtar won GBA-4 Nagar-1, Zulfiqar Ali Murad secured GBA-5 Nagar-2, and Nek Nam Karim was declared successful from GBA-6 Hunza.

The notified results showed PPP's Syed Tauqeer Mehdi winning GBA-7 Skardu-1, MWM's Muhammad Kazim securing GBA-8 Skardu-2, PPP's Nasir Ali Khan winning GBA-10 Skardu-4, Iqbal Hassan succeeding in GBA-11 Kharmang, and Imran Nadeem emerging victorious in GBA-12 Shigar.

It further stated that PML-N's Rana Farman Ali won GBA-13 Astore-1 and Rana Muhammad Farooq secured GBA-14 Astore-2. IPP's Imam Malik was declared successful from GBA-16 Diamer-2, while PML-N's Malik Kifayatur Rehman won GBA-18 Diamer-4.

— Reporter
— Reporter

In Ghizer, PPP's Syed Jalal Ali Shah won GBA-19 Ghizer-1, PML-N's Abdul Jehan secured GBA-20 Ghizer-2, and IPP's Aman Ali was declared successful from GBA-21 Ghizer-3.

PML-N's Muhammad Ibrahim Sanai won GBA-22 Ghanche-1, while IPP candidates Anwar Ali and Asad Shafiq secured GBA-23 Ghanche-2 and GBA-24 Ghanche-3, respectively.

The Gilgit-Baltistan general elections were held on June 7; however, the final results for several constituencies remained pending as the ECGB awaited completion of partial re-polling in selected polling stations.

The delay followed complaints raised by multiple political parties regarding irregularities and procedural concerns during the counting process.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shahbaz Khan, along with the District Returning Officer, visits various polling stations to review polling arrangements and ensure the smooth conduct of the election process. — APP/File
Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shahbaz Khan, along with the District Returning Officer, visits various polling stations to review polling arrangements and ensure the smooth conduct of the election process. — APP/File

The PPP, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) had expressed reservations over the transparency of the electoral process.

In response to these complaints, the election authorities ordered re-polling in selected polling stations across five constituencies, including GBA-8, GBA-13 (Astore), GBA-15 (Diamer-I), GBA-16 (Diamer-II) and GBA-17 (Diamer-III), instead of annulling results for entire constituencies.

The decision was taken to address specific polling station-level concerns while allowing the overall electoral process to proceed to completion.

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