‘No change in the offing': Sanaullah dismisses rumours of PM Shehbaz's replacement

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting in Peshawar on March 6, 2024. — PID

PM Shehbaz steering country in right direction: Sanaullah.

PM's aide says premier enhanced Pakistan's image globally.

Govt always remained open to talks with opposition: Sanaullah.



Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Saturday dismissed the "baseless speculations" of any change in the Prime Minister's Office following the passage of the federal budget 2026-27.

Speaking to newsmen on Saturday, the senior ruling PML-N leader warned those spreading rumors and misinformation, saying such elements were attempting to create instability and confusion in the country through fabricated narratives.

Responding to a question, the PM's aide rejected rumors about the replacement of the prime minister, terming them misleading and incorrect.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was steering the country in the right direction and had enhanced Pakistan's image globally, adding, "Pakistan has gained recognition and respect across the world."

He further said that the prime minister's sincerity, hard work and steadfast commitment to the nation had won the admiration of people from all walks of life.

Sanaullah said the premier's leadership and dedication to addressing the country's challenges were widely appreciated.

Responding to another question, he said that the government had always remained open to dialogue with the opposition.

He recalled that even when his party was in opposition, cases had been registered against its leaders, yet they continued to believe in the democratic process.

Commenting on regional developments, he said the lifting of sanctions on Iran would have a positive impact on Pakistan's economy and could open new avenues for trade and economic cooperation.

On the political situation in Gilgit-Baltistan, he said that the PML-N would play the key role of a constructive opposition.

He added that the Pakistan Peoples Party had secured the highest number of seats in the region and was holding consultations with other parties to form a coalition government.