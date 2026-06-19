SSGC to suspend gas supply in parts of Karachi this weekend

Representational image of a gas stove. — Reuters

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced a temporary suspension of gas supply in several areas of Karachi, including all blocks of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, to facilitate the final hook-up activity of a high-pressure gas pipeline linked to the K-IV Project.

According to a press release issued by the gas utility, re-routing work on the 20-inch diameter high-pressure gas pipeline at University Road, between Nipa Bridge and Essa Nagri DMS near Hassan Square, has been completed.

However, the SSGC said the final hook-up work is scheduled to take place during the night between June 20 and 21, requiring a planned gas shutdown.

The company said gas supply would remain suspended in several areas during the operation, including all blocks of Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

"Temporary disruptions may also affect Karachi Central Prison, Aga Khan University Hospital, Liaquat National Hospital and Medicare Hospital during nighttime," the statement added.

According to the notice, SSGC teams will carry out the work from 10pm on Saturday until 10am on Sunday.

The company said efforts would be made to complete the activity within the planned timeframe and restore gas supply as early as possible.

The gas utility also expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to consumers.