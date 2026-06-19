Families demand govt action for Pakistanis held by Somali pirates

A screengrab taken from live feed shared by JI of the protest on June 19, 2026, on their social media. — Facebook Live

JI urges stronger diplomatic efforts for hostages.

Protesters say captives held for two months.

Resolution seeks special task force immediately.

KARACHI: Families of 10 Pakistani citizens held by Somali pirates staged a protest outside Karachi Press Club, demanding stronger diplomatic efforts for their safe recovery.

The protest was organised by Jamaat-e-Islami, with a large number of the abducted citizens’ family members taking part in the demonstration.

The vessel, carrying 17 crew members, including 10 Pakistanis, was hijacked by pirates near Somalia’s semi-autonomous Puntland region on April 21.

The protesters demanded that the government take effective diplomatic measures for the safe release of the captives, saying 10 Pakistani citizens had been in the custody of pirates for the past two months.

They said the state was responsible for the protection of its citizens and urged authorities to act without further delay.

Addressing the protest, acting JI Karachi Emir Saifuddin Advocate called on the government to show seriousness in the matter and intensify efforts at the diplomatic level.

He said JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman had also demanded the immediate release of the abducted Pakistanis, adding that the party would continue its struggle for the cause.

At the end of the protest, a resolution was also passed, demanding that the government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant institutions immediately increase contacts with the Somali government, international organisations and other concerned parties.

The resolution also called for the formation of a special task force for the release of the hostages and regular updates to the affected families about progress in the case.

The protest comes after a new video emerged earlier this week of Pakistani crew members held hostage aboard the hijacked vessel MT Honour 25, in which they appealed for urgent government intervention.

In the video, the ship’s second officer, Syed Kashif Umar, said 10 Pakistani crew members had been held by Somali pirates for 57 days and urged the government to secure their immediate release.

He said the hostages had little food, some had fallen ill, and the vessel’s owners were unwilling to negotiate with the pirates.

The Indonesian captain of the vessel also appealed to his government for assistance in securing the release of the crew.

The Foreign Office last week said the government remained committed to securing the release of Pakistani citizens held by Somali pirates for nearly two months.

Diplomatic sources said the vessel remains anchored off the Somali coast while negotiations with the pirates continue.

According to the sources, the Somali government is communicating with the pirates through the owner of Honour 25 in an effort to secure the hostages’ release.

The pirates initially demanded a ransom of $10 million but later reduced the amount to $4 million, though negotiations have yet to produce a breakthrough.