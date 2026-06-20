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ATC convicts Yasmin Rashid, others, acquits Shah Mahmood in May 9 case

Judge Manzar Ali Gul delivers verdict inside Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore

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Web Desk
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Published June 20, 2026

These undated photos show PTI senior leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid (left) and Shah Mahmood Qureshi. — X/@PTIofficial/AFP/File
These undated photos show PTI senior leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid (left) and Shah Mahmood Qureshi. — X/@PTIofficial/AFP/File

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday sentenced four senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Mahmood ur Rashid and Ejaz Chaudhry, to 10 years imprisonment, and acquitted former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi of all charges in a May 9 case related to the burning of police vehicles.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gul announced the reserved verdict inside Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore, where the accused are being held.

The case is linked to the burning of police vehicles during the May 9, 2023, unrest and had been filed against 22 accused, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Dr Yasmin Rashid and Ejaz Chaudhry among others.

The court had reserved its verdict after the completion of final arguments by the defence lawyers. During the proceedings, the prosecution had recorded statements of 37 witnesses before the case moved to the final arguments stage.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details 

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