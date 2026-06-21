State of emergency declared in Bolivia as protests paralyse economy

Bolivia’s President Rodrigo Paz has declared a state of emergency, giving himself sweeping powers to deploy troops in a bid to restore order amid widespread protests that have brought the country’s economy to a halt for the last 50 days.

Under Bolivian law, the president’s order goes into effect immediately; however, he is bound to notify the Congress within next 24 hours, which then will approve or reject the measure in the next 72 hours.

The South American country is facing an economic crisis as it holds talks for a bailout with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The protests started soon after President Paz cut fuel subsidies in a bid to stabilise the economy and shrink deficit.

Protestors have blocked key roads, restricted the medicine, food and fuel supplies, practically bringing the country’s economy to a halt.

Despite the measures taken by the government, the protests have widened with Unions now demanding the president's resignation and an end to fuel and dollar shortages.

In a live address to the nation, President Paz described the protests as an organised attempt to destabilise the economy, adding, “It is not a state of emergency to restrict people’s lives. It is a state of emergency to give freedom back to people.”