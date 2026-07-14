Trump blasts FBI director Kash Patel over Graham death investigation

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, July 14, dismissed the FBI’s investigation into the sudden death of Senator Lindsey Graham.

He referred to it as a “waste of resources”, rejecting all conspiracy theories surrounding the South Carolina Republican’s passing.

Trump told the reporters in the Oval Office: “I don’t see a lot of evil there. I know there’s all sorts of conspiracy theories going along, and I think the FBI is wasting their time if they’re doing that.”

The death of the 71-year-old senator occurred on Saturday night, immediately after arriving back from his trip to Ukraine, where he held discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The medical examiner of Washington concluded that the cause of death was an aortic dissection arising out of arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

FBI and other government agents were seen taking pictures outside Graham's row house on Capitol Hill on Monday. The director of the FBI, Kash Patel, stated that the FBI is "helping out the local authorities" in the situation but, according to law enforcement officials, there is no proof of anything criminal happening.

Trump mentioned he looked into all the medical files and was informed by the doctors in the White House. He referred to Graham's father, who passed away of heart problems at almost the same age as him.

“They say it’s almost undetectable. You can detect it if you have a very bad back. That’s a sign.. He would tell me he had a bad back, but little did anyone realize it was for that,” Trump added.”

The death of Graham, who travelled to a war zone, was followed by false speculations online, claiming that he was killed through assassination by foreign countries such as Russia, Iran, Ukraine, and Israel. A few people on the far right have doubts about the time frame of his travel and death.

The statement by Patel regarding the involvement of the FBI in the investigations is increasing the rumours and speculations.