‘Apocalypse-proof’ pod unveiled as war fears rise. Here's how to get one

A French company named Momentum Technologies has unveiled an apocalypse-proof, built specifically for the purpose to help people survive catastrophic situations, including natural disasters or bombins.

The pod is designed in a way that users can climb into and seal shut in 10 seconds, built to keep the inhabitants alive when everything else stops working.

The LifePods lineup by Momentum Technologies at two major events this year, VivaTech and Eurosatory, both in Paris. This comes amid rising geopolitical tensions, continuous wars and increasing intensity of natural disasters due to climate change.

How the pod works:

Getting inside is quite simple, you just have to climb in, pull a lever and the door, just like a bank vault or security hardware, will shut down in about 10 seconds.

Once sealed, the pod isn't meant to be a permanent home. It's built to keep you alive and trackable until rescuers arrive. Optional extras include food rations, two weeks of drinking water, a GPS beacon and an inflatable raft.

The French company has unveiled two versions of its $45,000 pod.

The B-01 is a land-based pod for two people, designed to survive gunfire, explosions, and fire. The company says it's already passed ballistic testing against military-grade rifle rounds.

The W-01 is the floating version, built for tsunamis, flash floods, dam failures and other water disasters. It can hold up to four adults, plus up to four children sitting on their laps.

Instead of motors, it relies on its shape and buoyancy to ride out waves. The shell is made of marine-grade aluminum with a foam core, designed to spread out the force of any impact from debris like cars or tree branches.

Price of the lifepod:

The price for the lifepods ranges between $31,300 up to $45,000 depending on the model.

So far, interest has mostly come from governments, civil protection agencies, and private security firms rather than individual buyers. The company says talks with buyers in the United States are still in early stages.