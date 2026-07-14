Canadian wildfires smoke drifts into Northern US, triggering air quality alerts

Smoke from hundreds of uncontrolled wildfires in Canada is drifting southward across the border, prompting air quality alerts across multiple northern U.S. states as hazy conditions and reduced visibility affect the region.

At present, on Tuesday, July 14, there are about 800 wildfires that are still burning across Canada as per information from the Canadian Wildland Fire Information System. The smoke plume, which is located above Lake Superior, will travel southwards starting Wednesday, affecting the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and then the northern part of the Lower Peninsula of Michigan.

Considering the conditions, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has issued an air quality alert effective Wednesday, July 15. Authorities warn that pollutants are expected to reach levels considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups”, including individuals with heart diseases and respiratory conditions such as asthma.

Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities and monitor symptoms such as wheezing, coughing, chest tightness, dizziness, or burning sensations in the nose, throat, and eyes.

In upstate New York, the light haze is already beginning to appear in the area, and meteorologists are predicting larger smoke clouds will come in on Wednesday. Although the air quality is currently moderate in Syracuse, the coming smoke on Wednesday is likely to come to earth and have a greater impact on air quality.

Connecticut residents may also feel increased haziness and the smell of smoke starting Tuesday.