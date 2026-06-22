Sindh announces public holidays on Muharram 9, 10

Security personnel patrol a street during a procession of Ashura in the Islamic month of Muharram in Karachi. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday announced public holidays on the 9th and 10th of Muharram on account of Ashura.

The holidays will fall on June 25 and 26 as Pakistanis and Muslims across the globe will observe the religious occasion with grief and sorrow.

The holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram, marking the beginning of the new Islamic year, 1448 AH, fell on June 14, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said.

In this regard, the Karachi police made comprehensive security arrangements for Muharram ul Haram observances.

Authorities had announced that participants wishing to join the main processions from 8th to 10th Muharram through designated vehicles must obtain a permit sticker or pass. Applications could be submitted at the DIG Traffic Karachi Office, Garden Headquarters, from June 22 to June 23, 2026, until 1:00 pm.

Applicants were required to provide a copy of the vehicle registration book, a valid CNIC of the vehicle owner, two recent passport-size photographs of the driver, a valid CNIC of the driver and an introduction letter from the relevant association, institution or organisation.

Passes would only be issued to law enforcement agencies, registered organisations, ambulances, media organisations and other authorised entities.

Officials clarified that permits would not be issued to unregistered individuals, vehicles or drivers. A maximum of three persons would be allowed to travel under a single permit. Authorities warned that any non-cooperation during security checks, provision of false information or misuse of permits would result in the immediate cancellation of the pass.