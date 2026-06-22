Katie Price exes appear in new trailer for Sky's documentary

Sky docuseries Katie Price: Nothing To Hide, which is set to air on July 8th

Katie Price's exes Alex Reid, Gareth Gates and Danes Bowers made a shocking appearance in new trailer for star's Sky documentary.

The former glamour model, 48, is set to bare all in a four-part, Sky documentary, entitled Katie Price Nothing To Hide.

From the producers of Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere, the documentary has released a new trailer with Katie's trio of exes making a surprise appearance.

Gareth,41, appeared stern-faced in the trailer, saying nothing.

For the unversed, Katie was in a relationship with him when he found fame on Pop Idol at just 17 years old.

Later the mum-of-five later said she regretted getting close to him when he was so young.

Dane Bowers, 46, who Katie dated from 1998 to 2000, then appears, summing up their relationship when he says: 'Kate throws these little bombs and she wants to see what they do.'

In perhaps the most surprising appearance, Alex Reid, 50, then appears on screen to say: 'She emasculates me.'

Katie married the former MMA fighter seven months into their tumultuous romance and just nine months after she divorced Peter Andre.

After just 11 months of marriage, the pair announced they were splitting and their divorce was finalised in March 2012.

She is currently being married to Dubai businessman and self-proclaimed millionaire Lee Andrews. However, this marriage also appears to be facing difficulties due to his tall claims about his wealth and life.

Meanwhile, Sky docuseries Katie Price: Nothing To Hide, which is set to air on July 8th.