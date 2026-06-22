Minor girl injured in car crash in Karachi's DHA succumbs to injuries

The image shows a speeding car striking people in Karachi on June 21, 2026. — Screengrab via Geo News

KARACHI: A girl succumbed to her injuries on Monday after a speeding car veered off the road and crashed into a tent set up for a religious gathering near Saba Avenue in DHA Phase 6, injuring 11 people last night.

The vehicle lost control on Sunday night, first striking pedestrians before crashing into a canopy erected outside an imambargah. Several people were injured on the spot as the car tore through the structure, according to police officials.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Mehzor Ali said the driver and two others were taken into custody shortly after the incident.

He added that the number of injured rose to 11 as more victims were shifted to hospital, with initial reports placing the figure at five before it was later revised as the scale of the incident became clearer.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Asad Raza confirmed that the girl, who was under treatment at a private hospital, has died. He said seven injured persons were currently receiving treatment at two hospitals.

Police registered a case on the complaint of the imambargah's security in-charge under sections related to terrorism and attempted murder, he added.

CCTV footage emerges

CCTV footage of the incident shows the car entering the road at high speed before losing control. The timestamp indicates the crash occurred at 9:26pm.

The footage captures the vehicle first hitting pedestrians before ploughing into the tent set up for the religious gathering. Bystanders are seen rushing to safety as the car drives through the temporary structure.

Sindh CM orders probe

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the Additional Inspector General of Police, according to a statement from the CM's House.

In a briefing, the chief minister was told that the vehicle's brakes had apparently failed, leaving the driver unable to control it before it crashed into the gathering.

CM Murad directed police to impound the vehicle, arrest the driver without delay, and submit a comprehensive inquiry report into the circumstances of the crash.

He also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured, the statement added.

Police said investigation was underway to determine the exact cause of the accident, including whether it resulted from mechanical failure or driver negligence.