Islamabad to host OIC Ministerial Conference on Women on July 12-13

Flags of OIC member states can be seen at the National Assembly ahead of the 17th Extraordinary Session of its Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad, on December 18, 2021. — National Assembly

Delegations from member states arriving in Islamabad.

Law Minister Tarar will assume chair of 9th OIC moot on Women.

Delegations to hold two-day talks on women's empowerment.



Islamabad is all set to host the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) 9th Ministerial Conference on Women on July 12–13, with delegations from member states arriving in the federal capital.

The conference, being held under the theme “Socio-Economic and Political Empowerment of Women in the OIC Countries: Challenges and Way Forward,” will bring together the ministers responsible for women and family affairs, senior government officials, representatives of OIC institutions, international organisations and development partners to deliberate on advancing the socio-economic and political empowerment of women across the OIC Member States.

The visiting delegations were warmly received at the Islamabad International Airport by Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik, Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Saba Sadiq, Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice, Farah Naz Akbar, along with senior officials of the Ministry of Human Rights, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other government representatives.

Pakistan is honoured to host this important ministerial conference, reflecting its steadfast commitment to the objectives of the OIC and to strengthening cooperation among the member states in advancing the rights, dignity and empowerment of women.

During the conference, Federal Minister for Law, Justice and Human Rights Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar will assume the chair of the 9th OIC Ministerial Conference on Women on behalf of Pakistan.

As Chair, Pakistan will lead the conference proceedings and work closely with OIC member states to foster dialogue, build consensus and advance collective efforts towards the empowerment of women across the Muslim world.

Over the next two days, participating delegations will engage in high-level discussions to review progress, exchange experiences and best practices, and identify practical pathways for enhancing the socio-economic and political empowerment of women across the OIC member states.

The government and the people of Pakistan extend a warm welcome to all distinguished delegates and wish them a productive conference and a pleasant stay in Islamabad.