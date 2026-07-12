Geo News transmission resumes as Pemra issues final order over Muharram documentary

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Geo News' transmission resumed on Sunday as the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) upheld its previous order to suspend the broadcaster's licence for 15 days over 10th Muharram documentary.

In a written verdict dated July 11, the authority upheld the June 27 decision, suspending the licence of Geo News for 15 days.

Pemra also imposed a fine of Rs10 million upon the licensee, saying transmission may resume only upon completion of the suspension period and payment of the fine.

"The Authority notes that the licensee has initiated action in respect of the violation. The licensee shall, after due process, terminate all concerned for failure to discharge duties relating to the broadcast of impugned content," read the verdict.

Pemra further directed that the persons terminated shall, subject to applicable law, remain ineligible for re-employment, appointment, engagement, retention or association, directly or indirectly and in any capacity, with any service operating under a licence, permission, registration or authorisation issued or regulated by the authority.

Pemra directed the licensee to submit an affidavit confirming compliance with its directions and undertaking strict future adherence.

"Any recurrence of the same or a similar violation shall invite enhanced penalties, suspension or revocation of licence, in accordance with law," it said.

The authority directed each licensee to constitute an impartial and competent in-house monitoring committee/editorial board in accordance with Clause 17 of the code of conduct, intimate its composition to Pemra and ensure prior editorial scrutiny of each and every broadcast.

"A separate directive shall be issued to all licensees for strict compliance with the judgment of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of Pakistan in Suo Motu Case No. 28 of 2018 (PLD 2019 SC 1)," it said.

The authority said that the broadcaster's licence was suspended for 15 days with immediate effect on June 27 after its committee considered the broadcast of religiously sensitive visual depictions aired on June 26 in the programme "Safar-e-Ishq" during its 10th Muharram transmission.

The matter, it said, was then referred to the Council of Complaints, Lahore.

Pemra stated that the Council considered the matter in its 127th, 128th and 129th meetings held on June 30, July 2 and July 10, respectively.

After hearing the licensee's representatives, examining the record, and the input of the Council of Islamic Ideology, it submitted its recommendations to the Pemra, it added.

"In its 191st meeting held on 11 July 2026, the Authority independently considered the recommendations, proceedings, written and oral submissions, entire record and applicable provisions of the Pemra Ordinance, 2002, the rules made thereunder and the Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct, 2015," Pemra said.

The authority said that it is satisfied that the licensee was afforded due notice and adequate opportunity to submit its response and be heard through its authorised representatives.

"The Authority has considered the licensee's admission of negligence, expression of remorse and unconditional public apologies, aired/published on all media platforms. These factors are mitigating but do not erase the violation or its legal consequences," it said.

Geo News’ unconditional apology

In an earlier statement, the broadcaster said the programme had depicted certain rituals practised by a limited number of people in Iraq and some other Middle Eastern countries. It clarified that the footage merely portrayed local customs and was never intended to represent, endorse, or promote any broader religious viewpoint.

Geo News said the material was neither produced by the channel nor aired with any deliberate intent or objective.

The broadcaster reiterated that it remains firmly committed to its policy of respecting the widely accepted beliefs and sensitivities of the Muslim Ummah, adding that the inclusion of the footage did not reflect its editorial position or institutional ideology.

It said the relevant content was removed immediately after the issue came to light, while prompt action was taken against those involved in its inclusion.

Geo News further stated that clarifications and an apology had been aired before the public reaction emerged. The channel expressed regret over any distress caused and reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the highest standards of religious respect.