ATC sentences BYC's Dr Mahrang Baloch, fellow activist to life imprisonment

Baloch activist Dr Mahrang Baloch can be seen speaking in this undated image. — Instagram/@mahrangbaloch__

Court convicts BYC leaders in Gwadar protest death case.

Dr Baloch, Sibghatullah face multiple terrorism-related charges.

CM Bugti welcomes verdict, calls it delivery of justice.

QUETTA: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Quetta on Monday sentenced Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) chief organiser Dr Mahrang Baloch and another leader to life imprisonment.

The ATC convicted BYC leaders Dr Baloch and Sibghatullah in the case of the death of a security personnel during a protest in Gwadar.

Dr Baloch and Sibghatullah have been in jail for two years and are facing multiple cases involving charges of terrorism, murder, attempted murder, incitement to violence, and rebellion.

They are also accused of creating public disorder, promoting racial hatred, and damaging property.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti welcomed the verdict in a post on X, saying justice had been delivered in the Shabbir Baloch murder case after two years of legal proceedings, reflecting the supremacy of the law.

He said Shabbir had laid down his life while performing duty and that the state would always remember his sacrifice.

Bugti stated that the court's decision proved there would be no leniency for those who take the law into their own hands or promote violence.

He added that elements targeting state officials under the guise of peaceful protest could not escape the grip of the law.

The chief minister said the Balochistan government stood with the family of Shabbir and shared their grief. He said the blood of Shabbir Baloch would not go in vain and that ensuring justice was the responsibility of the state.

CM Bugti stressed that violence, unrest, and lawlessness would not be tolerated under any circumstances and operations against terrorists, their facilitators, and supporters would continue with full force.

The chief minister added that the state's struggle against elements disturbing peace in Balochistan would continue until the elimination of the last terrorist.