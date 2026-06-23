Karachi traffic plan announced for Muharram processions

Mourners passing through MA Jinnah Road in Karachi during the 9th Muharram-ul-Haram procession on July 5, 2025. — APP

The Karachi Traffic Police on Tuesday announced the traffic plan for city from 8th Muharram to 10th Muharram 1448 AH in connection with Ashura.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the DIG Traffic Police said that MA Jinnah Road will remain closed from Guru Mandir to Tower due to security reasons, as the main procession on all three days will emerge from Nishtar Park and end at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah following traditional routes.

According to the spokesperson, those coming from Nazimabad are directed to use Lasbela Chowk through the Garden area to reach Nishtar Road.

Commuters from Liaquatabad should turn left towards Teen Hatti and proceed via Martin Road.

The Liaquatabad-Guru Mandir road, however, would be closed to traffic from 8:30am to 9:30am on Muharram 9, according to the spokesperson.

Commuters travelling from Hasan Square to Peoples Chowrangi have been advised to use Kashmir Road, Jail Flyover, Teen Hatti and Nishtar Road as alternative routes.

Similarly, traffic coming from Shahrah-e-Faisal towards Numaish Chowrangi will be diverted towards Kashmir Road from Society Light Signal.

Citizens travelling from Central Jail Gate (Jamshed Road) towards MA Jinnah Road (Guru Mandir) have been asked to use Guru Mandir-Bahadur Yar Jung Road (Soldier Bazar).

The 9th and 10th Muharram 1448 AH will be observed on June 25 and 26 (Thursday and Friday) in Pakistan.

The federal government has announced public holidays on 9th and 10th Muharram 1448 AH in connection with Ashura.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division on June 22, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has declared 9th and 10th Muharram, falling on June 25 and 26, as public holidays.

Muharram is regarded as one of the four sacred Islamic months. Ashura falls on its 10th day when the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) along with his family members were martyred in the battle of Karbala.

Faithful hold processions and majalis in Muharram, while religious scholars address huge gatherings across the country.