Minister Asif stands by remarks despite Bilawal's criticism in NA





Defence Minister Khawaja Asif addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — PID/File

Refugee seats issue fuelling political debate.

Fazl’s mediation role left to government.

Ministers accused of worsening Kashmir tensions.



Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has welcomed criticism from PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari over his remarks on Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), but said he remains firm on his position.

Speaking on Geo News’ programme “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath”, Asif said politics was being played over reserved seats for refugees in Azad Kashmir and that politicians were insulting those who had sacrificed during the war.

“I welcome Bilawal’s criticism, but I stand by my point of view,” the defence minister said.

Asif said that if his party issued a “shut up call”, he would remain silent on the matter.

He also said it was for the government to decide whether issues surrounding the matter could be resolved through the leadership of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The remarks come after Bilawal, whose party is a coalition partner at the Centre, strongly criticised statements made by federal ministers regarding Kashmir while speaking in the National Assembly.

Bilawal said one federal minister had “added fuel to the fire” instead of helping resolve tensions and urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to keep his team under control.

"Why do we have ministers who say that residents of Rawalakot are not Kashmiris?" he demanded, adding that the minister responsible had still not apologised.

"One federal minister, instead of extinguishing the fire, poured more fuel on it," Bilawal said, urging the prime minister to control his team. He said space should be given to Maulana Fazl to play a mediating role in resolving the matter.

The National Assembly took up the matter as Defence Minister Khawaja Asif came under criticism for remarks he reportedly made about residents of AJK, prompting objections from both the PPP and JUI-F.

The unrest in the AJK began ahead of a June 9 strike called by ​the JAAC in protest against the reservation of 12 seats for refugees in the July 27 elections to the region's 45-seat legislative assembly. The refugees live in Pakistan after ​being displaced from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.