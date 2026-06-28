Ireland rout India in T20I series with thrilling one-run win

Ireland players celebrate a wicket during the second T20I against India at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast, June 28, 2026. — X/@cricketireland

Ireland clinched their first series win over India as Jai Moondra and Matthew Hollard dismantled the reigning T20 World Cup winners' batting line-up with three-wicket hauls to secure a razor-thin one-run win in Belfast on Sunday.

India, who lost to Ireland for the first time in Friday's first T20I clash, could only manage 153-9 after the hosts, batting first, posted 154-8.

The loss marked India's first T20I bilateral series defeat since 2023, and the first time they were routed in the 20-over format since 2019.

Tilak Varma top-scored for India with a 55-run knock off 46 deliveries, smashing three fours and a six, while Shivam Dube made 20 from 16 balls, including two fours.

Axar Patel contributed 14 off 18 deliveries, while Ishan Kishan and captain Shreyas Iyer scored 12 and 10 respectively.

India suffered early setbacks as both openers, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, were dismissed for first-ball ducks, while debutant Suryansh Shedge managed just one run.

Harshit Rana fought hard for India with a brisk 21 off 10 deliveries but was dismissed when the visitors needed eight runs from the final two balls. Attempting to clear the boundary for six, he was caught on the rope.

Prince Yadav struck a six off the final delivery, but it proved too little too late as Ireland sealed a famous series victory.

Jai Moondra and Matt Hollard claimed three wickets each to lead Ireland's bowling attack, while Matthew Humphreys and Harry Tector chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Batting first, the hosts were restricted to 154-8 in their allotted 20 overs despite a fighting half-century from Harry Tector and vital contributions by Ben Calitz.

The Irish side suffered early setbacks as openers Tim Tector and Ross Adair were dismissed for five and 16 respectively by Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh.

Tector top-scored for his side with 53 off 47 deliveries, including five fours and one six, before being dismissed by debutant Prince Yadav.

Skipper Lorcan Tucker contributed 15 runs from 18 deliveries, including two fours, before falling to Yadav while Calitz scored 37 off 23 balls, featuring three fours and two sixes, before being dismissed by Shivam Dube.

Dube struck again to remove Gareth Delany for a first-ball duck, while George Dockrell's 19-run contribution was ended by Arshdeep. Liam McCarthy made two runs before being dismissed by Yadav, while Jai Moondra remained unbeaten on one as the innings concluded.

Prince Yadav led India's bowling attack with 3/22 in four overs, followed by two wickets each for Shivam Dube and Arshdeep Singh, while Harshit Rana chipped in with one wicket.