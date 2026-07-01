Kate Middleton's post sparks reaction from renowned author

A renowned author, who recently explored her shared passion for books with Queen Camilla, sent a surprise message to Princess Kate after her latest post.

The Harry Potter author, JK Rowling, took to social media to share her support with the Princess of Wales after she met with Queen Camilla at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The renowned writer reposted a heartwarming tribute to Catherine on social media platform X, congratulating the Princess on her recent Three Peaks achievement.

"Whether you’re a royalist, republican, or couldn’t care less, this not only acknowledged gratitude for those who support cancer patients, but absolutely made some unforgettable days for the hikers she met," the caption read, accompanied by a photo of Prince William's wife.

The Princess of Wales has garnered massive likes and hearts for her hiking exploits. However, Buckingham Palace has faced severe criticism for the Queen's endorsement of Ms Rowling.

The Palace shared a photograph of the pair on Tuesday, accompanied by the caption: "With a shared passion for books and a deep commitment to children reading for pleasure, The Queen and author J.K. Rowling have met at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

"Her Majesty and Ms Rowling discussed the importance of ensuring that young people have access to books and the vital part reading plays in opening doors for future generations."

The meeting between Queen Camilla and the author took place on Tuesday at the royal residence in Edinburgh. They are vocal supporters of victims of domestic and sexual violence and abuse.

The Princess of Wales resumed her official engagements on Tuesday with a discreet meeting at Windsor Castle, welcoming Australian philanthropist Nicola Forrest in her capacity as patron of the Royal Foundation.

She appeared in high spirit as the 44-year-old returned to duties days after she secretly conquered the gruelling National Three Peaks challenge