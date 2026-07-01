Tom Holland's Spider-Man meets Lionel Messi: 'You good with heights?'

The football icon joins Holland to promote ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

It’s your friendly neighbourhood football legend!

Lionel Messi took some time out from the ongoing FIFA World Cup to help promote the upcoming movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. In the promo video shared Tuesday, July 30, Tom Holland's Peter Parker is sitting in a local cafe talking to someone on the phone when Messi walks in.

Starstruck, Parker stumbles out of his chair and goes to talk to the football icon.

“You’re Messi,” he says in disbelief. “What are you doing here?”

Messi then shows Parker his Spidey-Tracker app, revealing he’s searching for the masked superhero.

Parker tells Messi to wait as he discreetly slips into his Spidey-suit. “Hey, I heard you were looking for me,” Spider-Man says to a now-starstruck Messi.

That’s when Spider-Man gets an idea.

“You good with heights?” he asks before taking Messi on a swing through New York City.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DaNf54Uqw1d/?igsh=MTBjazdjNG15amQ4OQ==

“Promo with the goat,” Holland, 30, wrote on Instagram as he shared the video.

Over the past month, Holland, joined by his costars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, have been promoting the highly-anticipated fourth installment, set for release on July 31.