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Harry Kane surpasses Pele, solidifies position in Golden Boot race

Harry Kane has now scored five goals in 2026 FIFA World Cup

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 02, 2026

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Harry Kane surpasses Pele, solidifies position in Golden Boot race
Harry Kane surpasses Pele, solidifies position in Golden Boot race

England football team captain Harry Kane showcased his skills in the 2026 FIFA World Cup’s round of 32 game against DR Congo. The 32-year-old striker scored two goals, securing a 2-1 win for his team.

Despite taking and holding an early lead in the first half, DR Congo were unable to contain Harry Kane after the break.

The Bayern Munich player has now scored a total of 13 goals in FIFA World Cups, surpassing the legendary Pele on the all-time tournament scoring charts. 

As the English team has qualified for the next round, Kane will get further opportunities to increase his tally.

Currently, the Argentinian legend Lionel Messi holds the World Cup scoring record with 19 goals.

It is not the only achievement that the English captain reached during today’s game. He has also solidified his position for the Golden Boot race, trailing tournament leaders like Messi and French star Kylian Mbappe.

Current Golden Boot standings are:

  • Lionel Messi (Argentina): 6 goals
  • Kylian Mbappé (France): 6 goals
  • Harry Kane (England): 5 goals
  • Erling Haaland (Norway): 5 goals

France, England and Norway have already qualified for round of 16, whereas, Messi’s Argentina is set to play against Cape Verde on July 3, 2026, to secure its spot.

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