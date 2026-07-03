Blake Lively missing from Taylor Swift wedding fuels new rumours

Blake and Ryan Reynolds seen in Lake Placid, New York, with their daughter

Blake Lively's name is back in the spotlight after she was not seen at Taylor Swift's reported wedding celebrations with Travis Kelce.

The actress’ absence also brought back old text messages that earlier made headlines.

While the reported wedding events were happening in New York City, Blake and Ryan Reynolds were in Lake Placid, New York, with their six year old daughter Betty.

The family attended Betty's horse riding competition on July 2, which was about 300 miles away from Madison Square Garden, where Taylor's reported rehearsal dinner was believed to be taking place.

TMZ reported that Betty finished second in her event. Blake was dressed in a navy halter neck top and denim shorts, while Ryan wore a white T shirt and khaki trousers.

At the same time, stars including Jack Antonoff, Lena Dunham, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper and Abigail Anderson were reportedly seen arriving at Madison Square Garden.

Fans, however, quickly noticed Blake's absence because Taylor is the godmother to Blake and Ryan's daughters, James, Inez and Betty.

The reports also brought attention back to text messages that became public during the It Ends with Us star’s legal case with Justin Baldoni.

In one message sent in December 2024, Blake wrote, “I have no reason to ask, but I donno, I've been feeling like I should...is everything okay?"

She also said, “I do want to know everything is good, so I'm asking. I always want the opportunity to be a better friend if there's something I unintentionally did."

Taylor replied, “I think I'm just exhausted in every avenue of my life and in recent months had been feeling a little bit of a shift in the way you talk to me."

She added, “It's felt like I was reading a mass corporate email sent to 200 employees... I just kinda miss my funny, dark, normal-speaking friend who talks to me as herself."

According to the report, Blake later apologised.

Neither Taylor Swift nor Blake Lively has spoken publicly about where their friendship stands today.