 
Geo News

Neymar signals Brazil farewell after shock World Cup exit to Norway

"I tried, I tried... Now it's over! I started here, I finished here," says Brazilian legend

By
Reuters
|

Published July 06, 2026

Make us preferred on Google
Brazils Neymar and Raphinha look dejected after the match as Brazil are eliminated from the World Cup 2026 after losing to Normay in Round of 16 at New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US, July 5, 2026. — Reuters
Brazil's Neymar and Raphinha look dejected after the match as Brazil are eliminated from the World Cup 2026 after losing to Normay in Round of 16 at New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US, July 5, 2026. — Reuters

Neymar Junior suggested he may have played his final match for Brazil after scoring in their defeat by Norway in the World Cup round of 16 on Sunday.

The forward converted a stoppage-time penalty in Brazil's 2-1 loss, a result that eliminated the five-times champions and extended their wait for a sixth World Cup title.

Speaking briefly after the match to Bruno Formiga, a pundit for Brazilian channel, Neymar indicated that his tenure with Brazil had come to an end.

"I tried, I tried ... Now it's over! I started here, I finished here," Neymar said, referring to the stadium in New Jersey, where he made his Brazil debut in a friendly against the United States in 2010.

The 34-year-old was moved to tears after the match. It was the national team's worst World Cup performance since 1990.

Brazil are now heading towards their longest spell without a World Cup title since they first won the tournament. By 2030, they will have gone 28 years without lifting the trophy.

If Neymar confirms his international retirement, he will end his Brazil career with 80 goals and 58 assists in 130 appearances.

Neymar has won multiple titles at club level but his only senior trophy with Brazil was the 2013 Confederations Cup.

Australia thrash England to clinch Women's T20 World Cup title video
Australia thrash England to clinch Women's T20 World Cup title
Djokovic makes Wimbledon history to reach quarter-finals
Djokovic makes Wimbledon history to reach quarter-finals
What's in a song? The story behind the music playing at World Cup stadiums
What's in a song? The story behind the music playing at World Cup stadiums
Babar Azam named Test captain as PCB announces squads for WI, England tours
Babar Azam named Test captain as PCB announces squads for WI, England tours
Kylian Mbappe's penalty lifts France past Paraguay into quarterfinals
Kylian Mbappe's penalty lifts France past Paraguay into quarterfinals
Morocco ends historic Canadian run; advances to World Cup quarters
Morocco ends historic Canadian run; advances to World Cup quarters
Serena Williams' Wimbledon comeback over after knee injury
Serena Williams' Wimbledon comeback over after knee injury
Colombia beat Ghana 1-0 to set up Switzerland showdown
Colombia beat Ghana 1-0 to set up Switzerland showdown