DNA of three suspects 'matches' in Lahore foreign women sexual assault case

A representational image of a police tape wrapped on a tree at a crime scene. — AFP/File

Eight DNA samples sent for testing.

Police await remaining forensic reports.

Investigation into case continues.

LAHORE: The DNA of three suspects accused in the alleged kidnapping and gang rape of foreign women in Lahore’s Defence area has matched forensic evidence, according to the investigation and police sources.

Police had sent DNA samples of eight suspects to a forensic laboratory for cross-matching as part of the investigation.

Two foreign women — Venezuelan and Dutch — were allegedly subjected to torture and sexual assault in Lahore.

The incident came to the limelight after a first information report (FIR) was registered against five suspects, including Muhammad Raza Dar, identified as the grandson of a high-profile political bigwig. Five suspects, including Dar, are currently on physical remand.

According to investigation sources, the DNA of three suspects has now been matched with the evidence collected during the probe.

Investigation sources said the prime suspect, identified as Nawaz, tops the list of those whose DNA matched.

They alleged that Nawaz was the first to sexually assault one of the foreign women and that the other suspects followed after being encouraged by him.

Police sources identified the other two suspects whose DNA reportedly matched as Sajid and Sikandar.

The remaining DNA samples are still undergoing further forensic analysis, according to investigation sources, as the inquiry into the case continues.

What had happened?

In a press conference on Sunday, Lahore DIG Operations Kamran said the two foreign women arrived in Lahore on June 29 and were allegedly kidnapped soon afterwards.

He said that police launched an investigation after tracing the vehicle involved and examining its travel history through Safe City cameras. He said the vehicle was tracked as it travelled via the motorway to Sargodha, while raids were also conducted in Shahdara and Defence.

Kamran said the first ransom call was received on July 1 from a man identified as Carlos, who informed police that Spanish authorities had also been notified. He added that the Safe City Authority received a call on the emergency helpline the same day.

He said four suspects were arrested on July 2 after police traced phone numbers, vehicle details and location data.

According to a police officer, the women were later taken to the airport by suspect Raza Dar when an altercation occurred near Bhatta Chowk. The vehicle crashed, the women jumped out and took shelter in a filter house, where police subsequently rescued them.

The DIG Operations rejected reports that the women had appeared on their own and said the women had stated that the Punjab Police rescued them.