Prince William, Princess Kate make wise decision for Taylor Swift happiness

Prince William and Princess Kate decided to stay away from the spotlight during Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s headline-making wedding for a very special reason.

On July 3, the pop icon tied the knot with Kelce in the presence of several star-studded Hollywood celebrities.

Keeping in mind the good bond shared between Swift and the Waleses, fans were expecting to see the future King and Queen at Madison Square Garden, New York.

Now, a possible reason behind the absence has been revealed, and it would make Swift happy.

According to Woman’s Day, William and Kate avoided overshadowing Swift and Kelce’s big day.

The source shared, “Of course, they were invited and wanted to be there, but there were several reasons why they couldn’t make it.”

The first main concern was security. The bride and groom have to make big changes in the security plan for the already complicated settings.

“Kate and William did not want to overshadow the bride, so it wasn’t the worst thing that they didn’t make it.” This could be the other main reason.

On the other hand, Princess Kate is in remission from cancer, and her priority is to look after her health.

The future Queen “needed a few days to recover after her charity walk, so a whirlwind trip to New York was going to be a logistical nightmare.”

The source also disclosed that William and Kate wanted to spend the summer with their kids, especially before George’s first term at Eton.