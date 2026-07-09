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Why Tigers' Justin Verlander is retiring? Real reason revealed

Justin Verlander announces retirement after 2025 season: ‘The time has come’ Future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander announced Wednesday, July 8, that he is going to retire at the end of the 2026...

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Published July 09, 2026

Why Tigers’ Justin Verlander is retiring? Real reason revealed
Why Tigers’ Justin Verlander is retiring? Real reason revealed 

The decision ends a 21-year career that includes three Cy Young awards, two World Series championships and an MVP trophy.

The 43-year-old veteran Tigers pitcher, who happens to be the oldest player active in Major League Baseball, made this decision just after MLB commissioner Rob Manfred picked him as a “Legend Pick” for the upcoming All-Star Game in Philadelphia.

Verlander said in a statement: “I never wanted to retire because of a milestone, a number, or a date on the calendar. I wanted the game to tell me when it was time. Over the last several months, I’ve realised that time has come.”

“While I'm fully committed to giving my team everything I have for the rest of this season, I’ve decided this will be my last. It’s fitting that I get to finish where it all started, with the Detroit Tigers, the organisation that drafted me and gave me my first opportunity,” he added.

This season has been tough for Verlander, as he has been hit by multiple injuries, including hip inflammation and a hamstring strain sustained during a bullpen session.

He admitted: “This season has challenged me in ways I haven’t experienced before, both physically and mentally. I’ve always believed that as long as I could compete at the level I expect of myself, I’d keep playing.”

He ranks eighth all-time with 3,554 strikeouts in 3,571 1⁄3 innings and has a career 266-159 record with a 3.33 ERA. 

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