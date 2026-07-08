19 terrorists killed, 11 soldiers martyred in Balochistan operation: sources

Security personnel stand guard in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — AFP/File

Operation conducted between Jhao Cross, Kararo.

Militants extorted travellers and local residents.

Forces vow to secure highways, civilians.



QUETTA: At least 19 terrorists were killed and 11 security personnel embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation against Fitna al-Hindustan militants along the N-25 highway in Balochistan, security sources said.

The operation was carried out between Jhao Cross and Kararo, where the militants were engaged in extorting money from passengers and local residents, according to security sources.

They said every attempt to hold Balochistan’s peace hostage would be answered, adding that the lives and property of the public and the security of highways would be protected.



The operation came a day after armed assailants attacked a police checkpoint in Balochistan's Ziarat district late on Monday, martyring nine police personnel and abducting five others, according to police.

The attackers stormed the police post in Mangi area of the district late on Monday, triggering a gun battle in which nine police personnel were martyred, according to Ziarat Superintendent of Police (SP) Abdul Qudoos.

The Ziarat SP said attackers took five cops with them after storming police post in Mangi area.

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp rise in militant attacks since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan remaining the worst-affected provinces.

In response, Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, targeting what it said were terrorist hideouts across the border. According to Pakistani authorities, the operation killed scores of Afghan Taliban operatives and allied militants and injured hundreds more.

Border tensions escalated further in October 2025 after the Afghan Taliban and affiliated militants launched what Pakistan described as unprovoked attacks on its border posts.

Despite multiple rounds of talks, Islamabad and Kabul have yet to reach an understanding, with Pakistan maintaining that the Afghan Taliban authorities have failed to take effective action against terrorist groups operating from Afghan territory.