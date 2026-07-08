Minor boy sexually assaulted, murdered in Karachi: police

Area residents gather at Civil Hospital after body of a six-year-old boy found dead in sack in Karachi’s Napier area on July 7, 2026. — Geo News

Family searched desperately for missing child.

Residents handed suspect over to police.

Parents appeal for justice and action.



A six-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered after being abducted from outside his residence in Karachi's Napier area, police said.

According to the police, Muhammad Wali — the lone brother of four sisters — was abducted on Monday evening. After several hours of unsuccessful searches, his family lodged a kidnapping case at Napier Police Station.

The child's body was later found stuffed in a sack in Punjabi Gali, Napier, the police said, adding that the body bore signs of torture and was shifted to Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The police said the exact cause of death would be determined after the post-mortem report is received.

Police confirmed the arrest of the suspect, Hamza, who is the victim's neighbour. The local residents apprehended the accused and handed him over to the police.





The suspect would be taken to task for his alleged involvement in the heinous crime, police added.

The victim's family urged senior authorities to take notice of the incident and provide justice. They alleged they had been searching for the child for two days before his body was recovered.

The boy's mother said that her son's mutilated body had been packed into a sack and thrown from a three-storey building.

The family further alleged the crime was committed inside the neighbour's house and that the suspect did not allow them to enter the premises while they were searching for the child. They also alleged the suspect pretended to assist them in the search.

The victim's father said he earns a living as a rickshaw driver and has four daughters, adding that Muhammad Wali was his only son and the youngest of his five children.

Police said further investigation into the case is underway.