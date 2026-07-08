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54 India-backed terrorists killed, 42 martyred in Balochistan attacks: ISPR DG

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry briefs media on latest developments related to security matters

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Web Desk
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Published July 08, 2026

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry is addressing a press conference. — Screengrab via Geo News
Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry is addressing a press conference. — Screengrab via Geo News

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry is addressing a press conference to brief the media on the latest security situation in Balochistan.

Addressing the press conference on Wednesday, the military spokesperson said there had been three major terrorist incidents in Balochistan over the past four days.

He said the first incident took place on the night of July 4-5, when India-backed terrorists attacked the innocent local population in Hanna Urak.

"Local residents fought back very valiantly and forced those terrorists belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al-Khawarij to flee," he said, adding that four civilians were martyred and six others were injured during the attack.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details

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