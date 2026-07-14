James Franco drops 'alien footage' after weeks of cryptic teasers

The Oscar-nominated actor returned to social media last month years after his sexual assault allegations

James Franco has left fans scratching their heads after finally unveiling the mysterious “alien footage” he spent weeks teasing on social media.

On Monday, July 13, the actor shared a video of what he claims are extraterrestrial beings, claiming that the footage was “thrust” upon him. In a TikTok, Franco, 48, played the alleged security footage on his laptop, showing an alien-like figure lurking outside his home and peering through his windows.

“I saw something, and I thought, you know what? I can’t keep this quiet,” he said. “I need to get this out for that very reason that people are trying to stop me.”

Franco ended the video by teasing, “A lot more footage dropping soon! It gets very crazy!!!”

The Spider-Man alum first teased the footage when he returned to social media on June 3 after largely staying offline since the 2018 sexual misconduct allegations. He prefaced the announcement by insisting both he and his account were real.

“I can’t say too much right now. But stick around and I promise it will all make sense,” he wrote, while also telling followers, “I maybe seem crazy, like, why? What’s going on? What’s the gimmick? No. This is real.”

Over the following weeks, the Oscar-nominated actor posted increasingly frantic videos, claiming he was being watched, followed and even hacked. On June 25, he doubled down, saying, “OK, they hacked my account. I got it back. They want me to stop. People think I’m acting crazy. Whatever. I’m not acting crazy. I saw something.”

But when he finally released the footage on July 13 as promised, fans were left unconvinced. In the comments section of his TikTok, some viewers suggested he was promoting a movie, while others joked the “alien” was actually Franco’s former friend Seth Rogen in a mask.