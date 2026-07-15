Cody Bellinger earns All-Star MVP as big dream came true—but his eyes drifted elsewhere

Cody Bellinger's childhood dream came true in Tuesday’s All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

After making a comeback to Midsummer Classic since 2019, Belli posted a two-run single that delivered the key blow in the AL’s three-run first inning against the Phillies' pitcher Cristopher Sanchez.

Bellinger received the Ted Williams All-Star Game MVP Award from Phillies Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt, but what sparked a viral buzz was his eyes that drifted elsewhere.

The 31-year-old Bellinger joined an elite club as just the fourth Yankee to achieve the feat.

The remaining All-Star MVPs were received by Giancarlo Stanton (2002), Derek Jeter (2000) and Mariano Rivera (2013).

“It's special, man. Wearing this jersey, I feel proud wearing it,” said Bellinger.

“It comes with a lot. I just try to put my best foot forward every day and give it everything I’ve got,” Bellinger added.

His young daughters, Caiden and Cy, were playing in the batters’ boxes, providing a perfect image: The New York Yankees outfielder with a handheld trophy and his girls with dirt on theirs.

"We’re all little kids at heart, playing this game,” commented Bellinger in a postgame interview after the Yankees clinched a 4-0 victory.

“We all fell in love with the game at a young age. We’re all still those little kids with big dreams.”

In more than six decades, it marks the first time that the two Yankees have recorded an RBI in the All-Star Game.