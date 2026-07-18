‘Mortal Kombat 2' HBO Max release date revealed

Hit martial arts video game adaptation Mortal Kombat 2 has officially secured an HBO Max release date, giving fans a chance to watch all the action on-demand at home.

The blockbusting fantasy sequel is scheduled to land on the streaming platform on Friday, July 24, following a highly successful theatrical run that saw the film bring in a massive $129 million at the global box office.

The streaming release marks the return of director Simon McQuoid, who stepped back behind the camera after making his feature-length directorial debut with the first instalment in 2021.

This action-packed second chapter follows the iconic martial arts actor Johnny Cage, who finds himself recruited by the thunder god Raiden and military officer Sonya Blade.

Cage is brought in to unite with his fellow Earthrealm champions for an intense, inter-dimensional tournament against the hostile Outworld warriors.

Together, Earth's chosen fighters must pool their strengths to stop the tyrannical emperor Shao Kahn, receiving a much-needed boost from the deadly Edenian princess Kitana.

While the original film successfully brought plenty of the franchise's legendary fighting roster to the big screen, the sequel introduces a fresh batch of fan-favourite characters.

Headlining the newcomers is The Boys actor Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph as Kitana, and Tati Gabrielle as Jade, Kitana’s close childhood friend.

The villainous Outworld ranks are bolstered by Damon Herriman as the dark wizard Quan Chi, Martyn Ford as the evil emperor Shao Kahn, Ana Thu Nguyen as Kitana’s mother Queen Sindel, Desmond Chiam as King Jerrod, and CJ Bloomfield as the fanged fighter Baraka.

Fans of the first movie can also look forward to seeing plenty of familiar faces back in the arena.

The returning cast features Lewis Tan as the original lead protagonist Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, and Ludi Lin as karate master Liu Kang.

They are rejoined by Mehcad Brooks, who returns as Jackson “Jax” Briggs with his super-strong, bionic arms, and Josh Lawson as the lethal Australian killer Kano.

Rounding out the stacked cast of returning favourites are Chin Han as the evil sorcerer Shang Tsung, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Hiroyuki Sanada as the legendary Scorpion, Joe Taslim as his bitter archenemy Sub-Zero, and Max Huang as the razor-sharp hat-wielding Kung Lao.