August visa bulletin 2026: See full list of Green Card priority date changes

The State Department has issued its August 2026 Visa Bulletin, delivering major progress for family-sponsored green card applicants while employment-based categories saw only limited movement.

Family-sponsored applicants saw the biggest advancements, particularly in F2A, while employment-based applicants continue facing major backlogs, with EB-2 and EB-5 unreserved categories completely unavailable.

All EB-5 set-aside categories (rural, unemployment, infrastructure) remain current worldwide.

Family-sponsored visas final action dates are: