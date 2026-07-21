August visa bulletin 2026: See full list of Green Card priority date changes 

Published July 21, 2026
The State Department has issued its August 2026 Visa Bulletin, delivering major progress for family-sponsored green card applicants while employment-based categories saw only limited movement.
Family-sponsored applicants saw the biggest advancements, particularly in F2A, while employment-based applicants continue facing major backlogs, with EB-2 and EB-5 unreserved categories completely unavailable.
All EB-5 set-aside categories (rural, unemployment, infrastructure) remain current worldwide.
Family-sponsored visas final action dates are:
|Category
|July Date
|August Date
|Change
|F1 (unmarried adult children of U.S. citizens)
|Feb 1, 2018
|Dec 15, 2018
|+10 months
|F2A (spouses and children of green card holders)
|Jan 1, 2025
|July 22, 2026
|Nov 22+18 months
|F2B (unmarried adult children of green card holders)
|Nov 22, 2017
|Jan 1, 2018
|+1 month
|F3 (married children of U.S. citizens)
|Apr 15, 2012
|May 15, 2012
|+1 month
|F4 (siblings of adult U.S. citizens)
|Jan 1, 2009
|Sep 1, 2009
|+8 months
Employment-based visas final action dates are:
Applicants should check their priority dates and prepare documents if their dates are now current.