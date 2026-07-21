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August visa bulletin 2026: See full list of Green Card priority date changes

Family-sponsored categories see major advances in August visa bulletin

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Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published July 21, 2026

August visa bulletin 2026: See full list of Green Card priority date changes
August visa bulletin 2026: See full list of Green Card priority date changes 

The State Department has issued its August 2026 Visa Bulletin, delivering major progress for family-sponsored green card applicants while employment-based categories saw only limited movement.

Family-sponsored applicants saw the biggest advancements, particularly in F2A, while employment-based applicants continue facing major backlogs, with EB-2 and EB-5 unreserved categories completely unavailable.

All EB-5 set-aside categories (rural, unemployment, infrastructure) remain current worldwide.

Family-sponsored visas final action dates are:

CategoryJuly DateAugust DateChange
F1 (unmarried adult children of U.S. citizens)Feb 1, 2018Dec 15, 2018+10 months
F2A (spouses and children of green card holders)Jan 1, 2025July 22, 2026Nov 22+18 months
F2B (unmarried adult children of green card holders)Nov 22, 2017Jan 1, 2018+1 month
F3 (married children of U.S. citizens)Apr 15, 2012May 15, 2012+1 month
F4 (siblings of adult U.S. citizens)Jan 1, 2009Sep 1, 2009+8 months

Employment-based visas final action dates are:

  • EB-1 China: Advanced to July 1, 2023)
  • EB-1 India (Remained at Oct 15, 2022)
  • EB-2 India (Remains unavailable)
  • EB-3 Most countries (Advanced to Sep 1, 2024)
  • EB-3 China (Advanced to Jan 1, 2022)
  • EB-4 All countries (Advanced to Oct 15, 2022)
  • EB-5 India (Remains unavailable)

Applicants should check their priority dates and prepare documents if their dates are now current. 

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